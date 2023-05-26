The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Crime

Man hit with baseball bat during violent home invasion at Farley

By Nick Bielby
Updated May 26 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man hit with baseball bat during violent home invasion at Farley
Man hit with baseball bat during violent home invasion at Farley

POLICE are hunting a pair accused of a home invasion in the Hunter during which a man was allegedly bashed with a baseball bat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.