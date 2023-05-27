The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Refuges across the Hunter are at capacity as hundreds of people are forced to sleep on streets

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated May 27 2023 - 10:24am, first published 10:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon O'Neil and his fiancee Lee Redman must be out of temporary accommodation by July. Picture by Simone De Peak
Brandon O'Neil and his fiancee Lee Redman must be out of temporary accommodation by July. Picture by Simone De Peak

When Brandon O'Neil's legs almost went black from sleeping, sitting up, in his car for three months, he felt he had nowhere to go.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.