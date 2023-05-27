Maitland's youngest sports enthusiasts and their parents were tested with a cold start across the Hunter on Saturday.
Tights under netball dresses and jumpers under jerseys were the norm on the and court and field as spectators rugged up on the sidelines for netball at Maitland Park and rugby union at Marcellin Park.
The temperature dropped to just 4,6 degrees at 5.17am but it felt even colder, reaching a low of 1.6 degrees on the "feels like" scale at 6am.
The mercury had crept up to 8.5 degrees at 8.30am but felt like 4.3 degree for the start of junior football and netball competitions across Maitland and the Coalfields.
A top of 19 degrees is forecast for today in Maitland, with the temperature still a chilly 14.8 degrees at 11am which felt like 10.5.
Maitland received 7.8mm of rain up to 9am, but there is no further rain predicted for the weekend.
Sunday's minimum in Maitland is forecast to be 3 degrees with a top of 18.
In Cessnock it was just 1.3 degrees at 6.30am and felt like -0.3 at 6am. A high of 18 is expected on Saturday and minimum of 1 and top of 17 on Sunday.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
