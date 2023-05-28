Hills Solicitors back in familiar territory on top of Maitland netball ladder

Hills Solicitors remain the only unbeaten team after beating top-two rival The George Tavern 50-39 in round five of Maitland A-grade netball.
The two arch rivals wound back the clock to their almost decade long domination of the A-grade competition with a close-fought encounter at Maitland Park on Saturday, May 27.
The win leaves Hills on top with 20 points, three points clear of The George in second, with NVY Comets third on 15 points after a 34-all draw with Telarah Pies Pickers.
Pickers Netball are fourth on 14 points after a 47-35 win against MRNBC The Braddie.
Telarah Pies sit just outside the top five on 12 points after their draw with NVY Comets.
In the other game Cessnock Leagues Black forfeited to Classy Comets and remain the only team without a win.
Skipper Mel Morris said after a season hampered by injuries and players unavailable because of pregnancies it was good to have the bulk of their team from the past decade together.
Morris said the three additions to the team Jennah Miller, Madi Faalua and Sam Bower, had slotted in perfectly.
"They play similar to us, they are our style of netball. It's like they have always played for us," she said.
Morris said it was always good to get a win against their old rivals The George, but it also gave them confidence as it was their first win against a team from the top four.
"A top four has started to develop, but it is still a very close competition and you can't afford to be off your game," she said.
"We are just really being back together as a team and it's reflected with us playing some good netball."
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.