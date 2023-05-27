This wood engraving was an attachment to the Illustrated Sydney News of September 7, 1878.
It's a testament to the importance of Maitland to the Colony during the latter half of the 19th century.
Close inspection bears witness to the skill of the hands that created it.
Photographs did not become a regular part of newspapers and magazines until the last decade of the century.
Before then, illustrations were wood engravings inserted into the typeset page.
Skilled craftsmen carved the image, in reverse, into small, end-grain, kiln-dried, timber blocks which were bolted together to give the appropriately sized image - in this case 106cm x 75cm.
Some of the 24 featured buildings are still extant, many repurposed, but many have been demolished - chief amongst these being the Blackett-designed Bank of New South Wales, just east of Maitland Post Office.
The central panorama holds incredible detail depicting the everyday life of a vibrant, thriving city, with vignettes of ordinary folk going about their daily lives.
There is an impromptu horse race depicted and a man harvesting in the Veterans Flat area below the Long Bridge - just 3mm high.
The train driver in the lower right is seen to be wearing a hat: he is just 2mm high.
Many of the stores shown have articles in the windows and lettering which is extremely small.
In fact, on the end of the building in the centre of the upper row (Blair's Book Store in a panel that is 14 cm x 9cm), there are painted advertisements shown.
All the letters are clearly readable, yet have been measured to less than one millimetre high.
Even the experts consulted have not been able to explain how such precision was obtained.
In the large, central lower panel depicting the Wolff and Gorrick Store, a couple of interesting anomalies have been found.
On the awning of the building the two letter 'Ns' are reversed - quite understandable since the entire carving is reversed!
But even more extreme, when seen up close, the carriage at the kerb is found to have only three wheels - the left front one is missing.
There is no indication anywhere on the image to give credit to its creator. It may have been Samuel Calvert (1828-1913), well known as a painter and engraver.
Some experts insist he always signed his works, arguing he may not have been the artist in this case.
However, stylistic similarities between details in this work and a signed Calvert engraving of Newcastle Harbour in 1874 are hard to ignore. That work places him in the Hunter around the appropriate time.
As well, he was employed by the Illustrated Sydney News at various times and is acknowledged as the man who proved large-scale engravings such as this could be economically produced in Australia.
He produced several so-called 'balloon views' like this one. As well as the aforementioned Newcastle Harbour image, based on a sketch by Albert Charles Cooke, he created one of Adelaide in 1886.
There is a possibility that the views were, in fact, based on photographs taken from a tethered balloon.
The first known balloon photograph was taken some 20 years earlier and there is contemporary textual evidence that such a technique was known in Australia at that time. But we will never know for sure.
