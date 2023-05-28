The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Pickers win 25-18 over The Entrance Tigers to go top of the Newcastle RL

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
May 28 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Maitland Pickers celebrate after scoring a try against Souths on Monday, April 10 at Maitland No 1 Sportsground. Picture by Marina Neil
The Maitland Pickers celebrate after scoring a try against Souths on Monday, April 10 at Maitland No 1 Sportsground. Picture by Marina Neil

A James Bradley try in the final minutes has sealed a thrilling 25-18 win for the Maitland Pickers over The Entrance Tigers in round nine of the Newcastle RL.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.