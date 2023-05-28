A James Bradley try in the final minutes has sealed a thrilling 25-18 win for the Maitland Pickers over The Entrance Tigers in round nine of the Newcastle RL.
The win has Maitland first on the ladder on points difference after Cessnock were beaten by Wyong.
In front a healthy crowd at Maitland No 1 Sportsground on Saturday, May 27, scores were locked at 12-12 with 20 minutes remaining.
Pickers assistant coach Darren Taylor said the home side had control of the match in the first-half but put themselves under pressure after half-time.
"In the second-half our starts have been really poor, put ourselves under too much pressure," he said.
"We went back-to-back penalties in the opening two defensive sets we had, leaked a try early and struggled to wrestle momentum back.
"We really need to have a good look at a few things there and try and improve our second-half performance because our first 40 is great."
The Entrance opened the scoring after Pickers fullback Luke Knight spilt a kick - Tigers halfback Jack Burraston toeing the ball ahead for a try.
Maitland hit-back almost immediately, Matt Soper-Lawler scored off an Alex Langbridge short ball. Sam Anderson and Will Nieuwenhuise scoring shortly after.
Regular halfback Brock Lamb was missing for the Pickers with Daniel Langbridge filling in.
"Brock's a massive out for our team, he controls a lot our structure so hence we were probably always going to be a little bit clunky," Taylor said.
"But I thought Dan Langbridge coming in yesterday, first time he's played halfback with us I think since 2020.
"He was formerly a half so he's not foreign to it, but I thought he did a tremendous job, not much phases old Dan.
"He just gets in and gets the job done, I thought in particular the second-half he did really well."
The Pickers led 12-4 at half-time before The Entrance scored straight after the break, leveling the scores up.
Maitland winger Bailey Taylor broke the deadlock for the home side when he rose to claim a perfectly placed Daniel Langbridge kick, scoring under the posts.
The Tigers responded with a try, Pickers five-eighth Chad O'Donnell edging Maitland in front with a field goal with about eight minutes remaining.
Centre Bradley then sealed the result when he touched down with two minutes remaining.
Maitland host Kurri Kurri on Saturday, June 3 and the club will be also celebrating Ladies Day.
"Irrespective of where they sit on the ladder it's always one of those sort of hard-fought affairs," Taylor said.
Tickets for the day are $50 which are available through the club's social media channels.
"It's a good opportunity for us to recognise the women that are involved in our club and obviously the females that are represented on the committee and the coaching staff," Taylor said,
"But also the partners of the players as well, they ride the highs and lows with everyone."
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.