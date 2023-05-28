The Maitland Mercury
Braedyn Crowley nets three as Maitland Magpies surge to fourth on NNSW NPL ladder

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
May 28 2023 - 3:00pm
The Maitland Magpies celebrate a goal against Lambton Jaffas on Saturday, May 20 at Cooks Square Park. Picture by Graham Sport and Nature Photography
The Maitland Magpies celebrate a goal against Lambton Jaffas on Saturday, May 20 at Cooks Square Park. Picture by Graham Sport and Nature Photography

The Maitland Magpies have surged back into finals contention after comfortably accounting for New Lambton 4-1 in round 13 of the NNSW NPL.

