Terrigal Avoca kick away to hand Maitland Saints 118-46 Black Diamond Cup loss

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
May 28 2023 - 4:00pm
Maitland's Mason McDougall in action against Singleton at Max McMahon Oval on Saturday, May 20. Picture by Maitland Saints
A fighting Maitland Saints have been overrun 118-46 against last year's grand finalists Terrigal Avoca in round eight of the Black Diamond Cup.

