A fighting Maitland Saints have been overrun 118-46 against last year's grand finalists Terrigal Avoca in round eight of the Black Diamond Cup.
Playing away at Hylton Moore Oval on Saturday, May 27, the Saints kept in touch with the Panthers until half-time.
Terrigal kicked eight goals to the Saints three in the third quarter to lead 16.8-104 to Maitland's 5.4-34.
Maitland's Walter Pankhurst was excellent for the visitors while the Saints had Josh Bohan kick three goals and Riley Hawes kicked two. Sam Jordan was also damaging across halfback.
Saints coach Dustin Spriggs said he was impressed with his side's tackle pressure and effort despite the loss.
"The tackle pressure and tackling the ball, that was probably an area, being a young side we need to lift and definitely did, particularly the first two quarters," he said.
"Everything they (Terrigal) did was under pressure and we really made them work for it.
"The ability to force them to rush a few kicks forward, which allowed our halfback line which has been strong all year, to take some intercepts and start playing the turnover game."
Spriggs said he expects Terrigal to be the benchmark of the competition with key players returning after missing the early part of the season.
Full-forward Harrison Pitt kicked four goals alongside Jayden Morgan.
"They're going to be a significantly improved side the second half of the year," Spriggs said.
"You look back at some of the scores over the years, we've had losses of over 150 points and to be competitive in the game, not so much on the scoreboard, but definitely those at the ground were able to see it was competitive."
The loss moves the Saints (16) to fifth on the ladder ahead of their match against Killarney Vale (20) on Saturday, June 3 at Max McMahon Oval.
"Obviously it's going to be another challenge, two weeks playing the two teams from the grand final last year," Spriggs said.
"We will need to be strong in the contest again, they're a good clearance team...that's been a big weakness for us the last couple of years, we've worked a lot on that in the off-season."
A strong Gosford outfit has beaten Maitland 148-13 in Black Diamond Shield on Saturday at Max McMahon Oval. Harry Cornford and Ethan Davis were the goal-scorers against the Tigers.
The Tigers put in a dominant performance with Tim Eather bagging 15 goals. Maitland travel to play Singleton on Saturday, June 17 after a bye this weekend.
The Saints have won five in a row in the Women's Plate after defeating Terrigal 56-9 at Hylton Moore Oval.
The visitors raced out to a 20 point lead at the end of the first term and led 5.7-37 to 0.1-1 at half-time.
Skyla Dunn and Nikki Robson kicked three each for the Saints with Lillee Packham the other goal-kicker.
The win has Maitland second on the ladder, two points behind Cardiff. They host Killarney Vale at Max McMahon Oval on Saturday, June 3.
In other news:
