Second-half blitz delivers Northern Hawks 50-18 win over Kurri Kurri Bulldogs

By Ben Carr
Updated May 29 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 12:00pm
Kurri Kurri centre Lachlan Hill is upended in a tackle against Northern Hawks at Tomaree Sports Ground on Sunday, May 28. Picture by Mummarazzi
The Northern Hawks recorded back-to-back Newcastle RL wins on Sunday, May 28 as Kurri Kurri fell to another second-half fadeout at Tomaree Sports Ground.

