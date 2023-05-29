The Northern Hawks recorded back-to-back Newcastle RL wins on Sunday, May 28 as Kurri Kurri fell to another second-half fadeout at Tomaree Sports Ground.
The home side scored 30 unanswered points, beating the Bulldogs 50-18 to go ninth on the ladder while Kurri Kurri remain bottom - still searching for their first win of the season.
Winger Manu Matoka scored a hat-trick for the Hawks as the home side ran in four second-half tries.
Bulldogs coach Danny Linnane said he was left frustrated after his side failed to recover after conceding a try before half-time.
"We got back to 20-18 and then we had possession and we dropped the ball on the first tackle and they managed to score in the corner right on the bell and it sort of broke our backs a bit," he said
"We've got a lot of inexperience out there, they're the times you need one or two leaders to pick up the boys - we just haven't got that luxury to do that."
Kurri Kurri have now used 34 players through the first nine rounds and Linnane admits confidence is low.
"Frustration, disappointment, you're just scratching your head thinking, what else do we need to do, but at the end of the day we just haven't got the quality," he said.
"I've just got to just keep pushing on, pushing through it and trust the processes that we do have in place and get the guys around us just to keep supporting."
Linnane said Bulldogs legend Chad Lynch has joined the coaching staff alongside Mitch Cullen and Tom McKenzie.
"You've just got to draw on those guys a bit more, they've played a lot of years at the club," he said.
"Picking their brains and having their input - If I haven't got the experience on the park there's plenty off it and we've just got to draw on it."
The Bulldogs face a tough assignment this week when they travel to play competition leaders Maitland in a Coalfields derby on Saturday, June 3.
Linnane said he is nervous ahead of a match up against the competition heavyweights.
"There's nothing else you can do in situations like this except for one, trying to keep everyone together, but just keep turning up and keep putting your best foot-forward and staying as positive as you can," he said.
