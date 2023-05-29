Denman Devils beat Greta Branxton Colts on buzzer in Group 21 thriller

Denman scored a try with 30 seconds on the clock to beat Greta Branxton 22-18 and grab top spot on the Group 21 ladder.
The scores were locked at 18-all for most of the second half until Denman centre Semi Davui broke the deadlock scoring a try with just 30 seconds left on the clock at Denman Oval.
The Devils' other try scorers were Franki Tuivait, Tayhler-Jesse Paora and James Olds, who also kicked three of four conversions.
Lewis Hughes scored a double for the Colts and Tyler Carter got the other. Patrick Andrews converted all three shots on goal.
The result squared the ledger between the two teams with the Colts beating the Devils 26-12 in round one.
The Devils are on 11 points with five wins and a draw from their seven games with Greta Branxton second equal on 10 points with Scone and Singleton fourth on six.
Scone ran out 34-10 winners to deny Singleton the chance to celebrate club champion Luke Gardner's 200th first grade game with a win.
A guard of honour was formed for the four-time Greyhounds premiership player and multiple Singleton player of the year winner at Pirtek Park on Saturday.
The powerful centre played his part with one of Singleton's two tries, but in a sign that the Thoroughbreds are returning to their ruthless form of last season, Scone ran in six tries and Jake Watts converted five for an emphatic win.
Aberdeen's hard work and improvement finally got a result, albeit a draw after the Tigers scored a late try to finish 22-all with Muswellbrook at Olympic Park on Sunday.
In a seesawing affair both teams swapped the lead in a thrilling second half after the Rams led 10-6 at half-time.
In reserve grade results Aberdeen 66 defeated Muswellbrook 10, Singleton 14 defeated Scone 11 and Merriwa 22 beat Great Branxton 10.
Singleton and Merriwa share top spot from Scone, Aberdeen and Greta Branxton.
Greta Branxton host Muswellbrook at 1.50pm on Saturday and reserve grade is away to Merriwa at 3pm.
