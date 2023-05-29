The Maitland Mercury
Denman Devils beat Greta Branxton Colts on buzzer in Group 21 thriller

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
Updated May 29 2023 - 6:45pm, first published 6:22pm
Tylar Carter in action against Denman in round two. Carter scored a try in Sunday's round seven loss to the Devils. Picture by Daniel Johnson
Denman scored a try with 30 seconds on the clock to beat Greta Branxton 22-18 and grab top spot on the Group 21 ladder.

