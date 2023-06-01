The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Mustangs complete NBL1 East roster with addition of Madison Washington

By Ben Carr
Updated June 2 2023 - 8:01am, first published 7:00am
Madison Washington comes to Maitland from Oregon State University and will play the rest of the NBL1 East season for the Mustangs. Picture supplied
A key piece of recruitment by coach Mark Wawszkowicz may help the Mustangs to the NBL1 East finals this season after Maitland completed their roster with the addition of Madison Washington.

