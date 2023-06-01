A key piece of recruitment by coach Mark Wawszkowicz may help the Mustangs to the NBL1 East finals this season after Maitland completed their roster with the addition of Madison Washington.
The six feet one inch centre has joined for the rest of the season from Oregon State University and her size and mobility will help give the team a dimension it has lacked this season.
The Mustangs are in eighth position on the ladder with a seven and six record. They play a crucial home match against the ninth-placed Bankstown this Saturday night at the Federation Centre.
Maitland are coming off a tough 92-55 loss to Manly on Saturday, May 27, Washington's first game, days after stepping off the plane.
"It was one heck of a game to have as your first game, but honestly, it was a great learning experience not only for myself but for the team," Washington said.
"I'm very much looking forward to this week and just bouncing back.
"Of course it's always a little difficult getting fresh off the plane, getting one or two sessions in with the girls and then going into the game.
"But I loved it, the team's amazing and I'm excited to see where we go from here."
Washington was a decorated high school athlete from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, then played in 115 games over her four seasons at Oregon State.
She played an active role in three NCAA Tournament appearances for the Beavers. This included a run to the Elite Eight in 2018.
"It's actually crazy how it all came about," Washington said. "Actually I was a grad assistant coach at the University of San Diego, before I came here, and Mila's (Wawszkowica) actually going to play at USD.
"So I kind of knew the family and the organisation just from her time playing here and her being a prospective student-athlete.
"I know that they were necessarily looking for a post player and I was considering continuing my basketball career."
Knowing fellow US Import Sydney Hunter from has made the adjustment to life in Maitland a little easier.
"Having Sydney here has definitely been just amazing, I actually knew the Hunter family even before I was at USD from her older sister playing at the same college that I went to," Washington said.
"She gave me all the lessons she learned or all the tips and tricks she wish she had when she first got out here, so it's been amazing having her around."
There are plans for Washington to do some coaching while at the Mustangs.
"Honestly, Maitland kind of reminds me of my college town of Corvallis, Oregon," she said. "It's super, I love the people, just the shops, the atmosphere."
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.