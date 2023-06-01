Maitland Regional Art Gallery has cemented its place as one of the best in the country after taking home Best in Show at the Australian Museum and Gallery Association Awards.
The gallery was up against peers from across Australia and New Zealand, and took home nine wins and highly commended titles; the most awards of the night.
The awards, held on Tuesday, May 16 in Newcastle, featured both the Museum and Galleries National Awards (MAGNA) and the Museums Australiasia Multimedia and Publication Design Awards (MAPDA).
Being the national winner of Best in Show means Maitland Regional Art Gallery (MRAG) demonstrated overall excellence in museum display, design and interpretation.
MRAG director Gerry Bobsien said the award is an acknowledgement of the gallery team's knowledge and skill.
"The national award is an acknowledgement of the incredible expertise in the team at MRAG who are committed to bringing extraordinary cultural experiences to our audience," she said.
"We're all really proud here of what we've achieved over the past year and this award reflects the diversity of programs we offer.
"We certainly punch above our weight, we do a lot with the resources we have with a passionate team who love what they do and what we bring to the community."
Ms Bobsien said the win is great for Maitland as it raises awareness about what our city has to offer.
"This means more people know about us and more people will visit and encounter our programs, our collection and this great building," she said.
"We not only provide a valuable community service we also contribute significantly to the city's visitor economy."
MRAG also won MAGNAs for; Indigenous Project for Maitland Cultural Resurgence, Community Engagement and Outreach for The Maitland Archive, and Temporary or Travelling Exhibition for Nongirrna Marawili: Daughter of the Lightning Snake.
It won MAPDAs for; Digital Learning Experience for Arts Health Activity (six episodes), filmed by Lachlan Matheson and Toby Tull and edited by Toby Tull, Newy Digital, and Exhibition Catalogue for Daughter of the Lightning Snake | Nogirra Marawili (Clare Hodgins).
Also in the MAPDAs, MRAG came highly commended in Identity for Maitland Regional Art Gallery Highlights 2022 (Clare Hodgins), Exhibition Catalogue for Oh, Canola! by Dani Marti (Clare Hodgins), and Exhibition Branding for Oh, Canola! by Dani Marti (Clare Hodgins).
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
