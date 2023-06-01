The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Regional Art Gallery sweeps Australian Museum and Gallery Association Awards

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
June 2 2023 - 6:00am
Maitland Regional Art Gallery director Gerry Bobsien with new exhibition Upriver Downriver. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery has cemented its place as one of the best in the country after taking home Best in Show at the Australian Museum and Gallery Association Awards.

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

