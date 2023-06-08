The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Engage Health and Fitness at Rutherford is hosting a community open day to promote local NDIS businesses

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
June 8 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Engage Health and Fitness Director Connor McMahon is to host a community open day at his Rutherford gym. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Engage Health and Fitness Director Connor McMahon is to host a community open day at his Rutherford gym. Picture by Peter Lorimer

A gym in Rutherford is providing a unique opportunity for community members to learn about what NDIS services are available in the Maitland area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.