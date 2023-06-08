A gym in Rutherford is providing a unique opportunity for community members to learn about what NDIS services are available in the Maitland area.
Engage Health and Fitness will host a number of local NDIS businesses at a community open day on Friday, July 7. The free community event will run from 3pm to 6pm.
Director of Engage Health and Fitness Connor McMahon said his gym is also a NDIS fitness and support company.
"So often NDIS participants aren't aware of even a portion of the services they are able to access and I'm hoping this event will help highlight that issue," Mr McMahon said.
Mr McMahon said he is hoping to get as many local businesses that service the NDIS onboard to hold stalls at the open day.
"This will allow them to showcase what they have on offer for the community," he said.
"It can sometimes be difficult for NDIS participants to find new support services or to utilise them to the best they can."
On the day there will be respite services, sport coordinators, peace warriors (who specialise in clothing), plan managers, a dietitian, a physio and more.
Mr McMahon said he will also have an area available where there will be equipment available for the participants to learn some martial arts.
"We want them to be able to come in and use the gym as well," he said.
Mr McMahon said he wants the participants to be able to come in on the day and find out what appeals to them.
"We're hoping to get them out of the house and get them into something that will benefit their health and wellbeing," he said.
The idea of the community open day was inspired by the Hunter Disability Expo held at Newcastle Entertainment Centre and Mr McMahon said he wanted to create a similar event but on a smaller-scale so that it was free for businesses to hold their stalls.
"I wanted to host it here at the gym for everyone so that it was free of charge," he said.
"It's not about making profits, it's about businesses coming in to promote their NDIS services."
There will also be a sausage sizzle on the day.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
