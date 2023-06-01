Maitland ratepayers won't know what council services and programs could be on the chopping block - thanks to the increase in the emergency services levy - until later this month.
Maitland council's operational plan and budget will be put before councillors at a meeting on June 13 and general manager David Evans said it "will include consideration of addressing the funding shortfall".
The council has already finished its draft plan and will now have to find an extra $250,000 to give to the state government, which has decided to increase the contribution local governments across NSW have to pay.
Councillors are hoping for a reprieve, but it might not come.
"Council has been advised that the emergency services levy subsidy previously funded by the state government will no longer be in place," Mr Evans said.
"While the full impact of this change has not yet been provided to Maitland City Council, it is anticipated that this will be in the order of $250,000 - lifting council's levy to $1.7 million for the 2023-24 year."
Deputy mayor, Cr Mitchell Griffin, moved a motion at the May 23 meeting to voice the council's opposition to the levy increase.
The other councillors supported the move.
In the news:
The council will write to NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey, Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib, Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig, local MPs, the Chair of the Independent Pricing And Regulatory Tribunal Carmel Donnelly and the Local Government NSW president Cr Darriea Turley and share its concerns.
Cr Griffin said the levy increase left the council "in a very tricky position".
"[It] applies a higher increase to the levy across many councils across NSW," he said.
"Looking locally at this increase, we're looking at an increase from roughly about $1 million to $1.7 million, so representing a $700,000 cost to this council, of which $250,000 was unbudgeted for."
Cr Griffin said council's draft operational plan and budget had already been released and the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) had already approved the rate peg for the next financial year.
Local Government NSW said the levy was a cost councils and the insurance industry shared to help fund the state's emergency services budget and most of it was paid though insurance premiums.
It said the increase meant councils across the state would pay just shy of $77 million next financial year.
Mr Evans said the council understood the importance of the emergency services and the "critical role" they played in keeping the community safe.
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.