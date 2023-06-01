The Maitland Mercury
Maitland council has to find an extra $250,000 to pay for an increase in the state government's emergency services levy

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated June 1 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 2:18pm
The refurbished council chamber at Maitland Town Hall. Picture supplied
Maitland ratepayers won't know what council services and programs could be on the chopping block - thanks to the increase in the emergency services levy - until later this month.

