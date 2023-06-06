The 'hearing gap' between Indigenous and non-Indigenous children is one step closer to being closed a new partnership improving access to hearing health care - and it's coming to Maitland.
Hearing Australia has launched a collaboration with three major Aboriginal health organisations to better tailor hearing services to meet the needs of Indigenous communities.
Currently operating in the rural and remote communities of Orange, Coonamble and Katherine, Hearing Australia has now signed four-year Shared Hearing Services Partnership Agreements with Orange Aboriginal Medical Service and Coonamble Aboriginal Health Service, where it will work to build the capability of local health staff to improve hearing services.
Maitland-based Wiradjuri woman Sherilee McManus, who is Hearing Australia's acting national manager Stakeholder Relations, First Nations Services Unit said this means there will be less waiting lists and people can get in to see the audiologist a lot faster, and there are plans to bring it to Maitland.
"It'll definitely be coming to Maitland. We'll be talking to Awabakal, having a bit of a yarn to them to see how we can increase the hearing pathways for the Maitland community," she said.
Ms McManus said the partnership is going well so far.
"The idea is we go to a community and talk to them about what our service can provide for the health service and their community, but instead of doing that and leaving, we're working with the health service to provide hearing assessments, and upskilling and creating awareness in the community," She said.
"If we have health workers upskilled in hearing screenings, then the health workers are able to do screenings on any member of community, and if those community members identify as having an ongoing need for more hearing care, then the health workers can directly refer them to when our audiologist is in the community next."
The importance of access to hearing health care stretches further than many might realise. Ms McManus said hearing can have a direct impact on social skills and education in children.
"We need our kids to be able to keep up when they're at school, they need to be able to hear what the teachers are saying, they need to hear what their friends are talking about," she said.
Another new initiative by Hearing Australia is the First Nations Support Line, giving Indigenous people Australia-wide access to advice and support.
"The phone number is 13 44 32 and you select number four," Ms McManus said.
"That support line is available for community professionals as well; GPs, educators, health workers, anyone who's working with kids that have any questions they can call in and they'll be directed to an audiologist who works in the First Nations unit."
Ms McManus said 85 per cent of Indigenous people in prison have a permanent hearing loss, often due to otitis media or middle ear infection.
"Otitis media, if it goes undetected and untreated it can actually cause a permanent hearing loss," she said.
"If we can get on top of otitis media when our kids are young and help them do better at school, they've got a better opportunity at a great life."
People can access the First Nations Support Line by calling 134 432 and selecting option four, or by emailing FirstNations@hearing.com.au. It's available Monday-Friday from 8.30am to 5pm.
Hunter residents are welcome to drop into a Hearing Australia centre for an appointment. Visit www.hearing.com.au for nearby locations and opening hours.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
