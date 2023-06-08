In celebration of National Reconciliation Week, Mai-Wel hosted an inclusive coolamon bowl painting experience at the Maitland Regional Art Galley on Thursday, June 1.
The workshop welcomed 30 artists of all abilities to enjoy a cultural education experience aimed to build awareness and reconciliation in a fun and interactive way.
Local Aboriginal artist Lesley Salem led the activity which allowed participants to discover the significance of the coolamon bowl - an Aboriginal carrying vessel.
The artists were taught the symbolic journey of the coolamon bowl from tree to table, which they then painted and took home with them as a keepsake.
Senior manager of creative connections at Mai-Wel Katrina Sharman said they were so thrilled to see so many different members of the community attend the event.
"Young people, community members, people with disability all came together to do an activity of such cultural significance," she said.
Ms Sharman said it was a great opportunity to learn more about culture and create further awareness about National Reconciliation Week and what it represents.
"To be led by Lesley Salem, who is so recognised in the community is an honour," she said.
"Lesley shared with us the importance of story, sharing or passing down from generation to generation our connections to family, land and each other."
The project was funded by Maitland City Council's Commemorative and Recognised Days grants program.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
