Maitland's weekly serve of fresh veggies is about to enter unchartered waters.
Reader's Cafe and Larder in East Maitland is up for sale and there's no guarantee the new owners will continue to sell fresh produce on behalf of local farmers.
A wide range of produce has been sold at the cafe, from Monday to Friday, for a few years. It started as a way to sell leftover produce from the Slow Food Earth Market Maitland and branched into a permanent outlet.
That venture helped prevent food waste and gave shoppers a chance to support farmers if they couldn't make the twice monthly market in The Levee.
"I'm hoping the new owner will see this as part of the business and see it as a positive," owner Amorelle Dempster said.
"This is something of value that will connect them to the farmers and the community. I'd like them to be able to continue this but I can't stipulate it."
Ms Dempster, who bought the business with husband Andrew a decade ago, hoped another business would see the benefit of it if the new owners decided not to pursue it.
"Ten years is a long time to build a business and build a community around it and it has been lovely, and I've enjoyed it. We're in a council facility here and council has been fantastic to work with," she said.
"I want to hand it over to someone who can take it to the next level - there is a lot of potential here. It's time to move onto retirement and spend some time at the farm, do some travelling and I'm hoping to go back to university and do some study next year. Hopefully, if I can get in, I'd like to do a masters or a PhD in small-scale farming."
Ms Dempster said the cafe's position alongside East Maitland Library allowed residents to be exposed to the wide range of biodiversity on offer in the city.
"The library brings the community in and while they are here they can do their shopping and become aware of the biodiversity," she said.
