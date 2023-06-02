The Maitland Mercury
The veggie stall at Reader's Cafe and Larder in East Maitland is facing an uncertain future.

By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated June 2 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 1:33pm
Reader's Cafe and Larder owner Amorelle Dempster with some fresh vegetables. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Maitland's weekly serve of fresh veggies is about to enter unchartered waters.

