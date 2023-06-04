The Maitland Administration Centre, a building expected to serve the council for the next 50 years, was officially opened in a ceremony held on Saturday, June 3.
The centre, constructed over two years at a cost of over $45 million, is a building designed for a modern workforce.
The works also included renovations to the neighbouring Maitland Town Hall, a 133-year-old building, at a cost of nearly $10 million.
Mayor Philip Penfold and outgoing general manager David Evans joined council staff member Maya Young in cutting the ribbon and unveiling an official plaque.
The building brings together over 300 staff who have previously been working at various sites across the city.
The planning for the new centre and town hall renovations date back to 2015.
"The new Administration Building and Town Hall upgrades will help us do this by bringing more of our staff under the same roof, improving our productivity and ensuring we continue to deliver for the people of Maitland," Mr Evans said.
Former mayors Loretta Baker, Graham Dunkley, Robert Gee, Henry Meskauskas and Ray Fairweather joined Federal Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson, Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell and Newcastle deputy mayor Declan Clausen for the ceremony.
Initially members of the community and businesses can hire meeting rooms in the centre, with each room set up with advanced audiovisual equipment, such as soundbars, TVs, cameras and projector screens.
"We're taking a staged approach to the reopening of the venue, with meeting rooms available for community hire right now, followed by the auditorium and supper room from July 1," Cr Penfold said.
Cr Penfold says the refurbishment works at Town Hall will ensure it continues to operate as a multipurpose regional entertainment venue.
"Town Hall has hosted its fair share of parties, debutant balls and the like, and the work we've undertaken here will ensure that story and spirit continues long into the future," he said.
"Maitland Town Hall ultimately belongs to the people of Maitland - it's a place many of our residents have memories of, and somewhere where we hope memories will continue to be made.
"We can't wait to start welcoming back our community and inviting them in to see, use and enjoy the space."
