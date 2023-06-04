The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Maitland Pickers comfortable 40-12 winners against brave Kurri Kurri Bulldogs

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated June 4 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland's Reid Alchin on his way to scoring a try against Kurri Kurri at Maitland No 1 Sportsground on Saturday, June 3. Picture by Ben Carr
Maitland's Reid Alchin on his way to scoring a try against Kurri Kurri at Maitland No 1 Sportsground on Saturday, June 3. Picture by Ben Carr

Maitland's Matt Soper-Lawler said his side will need to improve ahead of their clash against third-placed Wyong in round 11 of Newcastle RL next Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.