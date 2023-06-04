Maitland's Matt Soper-Lawler said his side will need to improve ahead of their clash against third-placed Wyong in round 11 of Newcastle RL next Saturday.
The Picker's outside-back described the home side's 40-12 win against the last-placed Kurri Kurri on Saturday, June 3 as "sloppy".
"It wasn't what we came here to do unfortunately, but you sort of take more out of those games where you don't play as well...a lot to work on this week going into Wyong," he said.
"I think we were quite complacent, I think you look back and our line speed was poor, we didn't really take control of the game, we let the game come to us.
"We'll have some pretty ugly video to watch unfortunately."
Soper-Lawler was at his attacking best against the Bulldogs at Maitland No 1 Sportsground, scoring two tries and making several line-breaks.
The reigning Pickers player-of-the-year returned in round five after off-season shoulder surgery, the regular centre spent the second-half against Kurri Kurri at fullback.
"That move back to fullback really excites me and it forces me to get into the game and take the game into my own hands which I really enjoy," he said.
"I've probably got a little bit of fitness to work on before I do anymore back there."
Maitland opened the scoring through hooker Alex Langbridge, but a committed Bulldogs side hit-back through dummy-half Temple-Olympia Kaelo.
It looked like scores would be even at half-time before Soper-Lawler and Reid Alchin crossed to give Maitland a 16-6 lead.
A James Bradley double and another Soper-Lawler try opened up a comfortable gap for the Pickers before a fighting Kurri Kurri scored through Lachlan Hill.
Winger Will Nieuwenhuise scored a try late for Maitland.
Bulldogs coach Danny Linnane hailed his side's fighting spirit and their willingness to stay in the contest.
"Today was competing in everything we did and it was probably the first time we have done that for 80 minutes," he said.
"In the second-half the ball didn't bounce our way and I thought they got a lot of calls and that happens in football," he said.
"There's been times throughout the year when heads have gone down but today they definitely didn't.
"Even talking to a few of them after, when they'd score and coming back from the line they said the talk was all positive."
The Bulldogs have used 34 players through the first 10 rounds and Linnane said he was nervous ahead of the game. Craig Richardson and Hill played out for position in the centres.
"We haven't got the class that they've got, to compete under those circumstances, I'm proud of them," Linnane said.
"I was nervous about the game, I was hoping it wasn't a 70 or 80-point result, to do what we did and to score again late was nice, the effort today from all of them was really good.
"The two centres are not centres, both are playing way out of position marking up on the competition's best and you could tell at times when they scored on both edges."
