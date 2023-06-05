The Maitland sporting community has come together to raise close to $30,000 for the Mark Hughes Foundation (MHF).
Maitland Junior Football Club held a special round of matches over the weekend and as of Monday morning had raised $29,162.
Early morning fog on Saturday and Sunday provided great beanie-wearing conditions as players, parents, coaches and spectators supported the cause.
The round was organised as a show of support after a club player was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.
Holly Moore from Maitland Junior Football Club said the amount raised had "blown the club away" and thanked the community for it's support.
Matt Stonham and Rhali Dobson were in attendance over the weekend as MHF ambassadors. Ms Dobson, a W League legend and former Matilda, delivered a match ball on Sunday.
Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison and Maitland councillor Sally Halliday also showed their support, Cr Halliday volunteering hours in the club canteen.
Ms Webb said the club was motivated to hold the special round after Hunter Ward was diagnosed earlier this year.
The 16-year-old started experiencing migraines and was rushed into emergency surgery to remove a six-centimetre brain tumour in March.
He was subsequently diagnosed at the John Hunter Hospital with glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer. This type of brain cancer is very rare in children and little is known about it.
Since then his mother Cindy has had to stop working to support her son throughout his treatment.
The club thanked major sponsors Tenambit Butchers, Ausfire Compliance Services, RASA Group, Maitland City Council, Redfern Finn Lifting Equipment and Turnbull Hill Lawyers.
