The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Maitland Junior Football Club raises $30,000 for Mark Hughes Foundation

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated June 5 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Junior players wore MHF beanies to raise funds for cancer research at Fieldsend Oval on Saturday, June 3. Picture by Ben Carr
Junior players wore MHF beanies to raise funds for cancer research at Fieldsend Oval on Saturday, June 3. Picture by Ben Carr

The Maitland sporting community has come together to raise close to $30,000 for the Mark Hughes Foundation (MHF).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.