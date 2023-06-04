The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Mustangs claim vital wins against Bankstown to move into top-eight

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
June 4 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland's Shak Reilly in action against Hornsby at the Federation Centre on Saturday, April 1. Picture by Floyd Mallon
Maitland's Shak Reilly in action against Hornsby at the Federation Centre on Saturday, April 1. Picture by Floyd Mallon

The Maitland Mutsangs women have claimed a vital 75-61 win over Bankstown to solidify their place inside the NBL1 East top-eight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.