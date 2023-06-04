The Maitland Mutsangs women have claimed a vital 75-61 win over Bankstown to solidify their place inside the NBL1 East top-eight.
Maitland are seventh with an eight and six record and have opened up a two-game gap on Canberra in ninth.
Playing at the Federation Centre on Saturday night, the home side shot out to a 28-17 first-quarter lead. The Bruins narrowed the margin to seven points in the final quarter before the Mustangs extended their lead.
Shak Reilly scored 18 points, Mila Wawszkowicz 12 and Sydney Hunter 13. New import Madison Washington had nine points and seven rebounds in her first home game for Maitland.
Now in the second-half of the season, coach Mark Wawszkowicz said the win has put the team in a good position.
"It was almost like a triple-points round because it put us an extra game ahead of Bankstown and now we also hold the tie-breaker against them," he said.
"We're three games ahead of them, if they'd won, they would have been ahead of us.
"We didn't play our best but we controlled the game all the way through, we were able to get everybody into the game."
Maitland face a tough assignment when they travel to Sydney on Saturday, June 17 to play the fourth-placed Comets. Sydney have an 11 and two record.
Wawszkowicz said the team is reaping the rewards of hard-work in the off-season from both players and coaching staff.
"We feel like we should win at least three of those conservatively (last eight games), and we could get as many as five or six," he said.
"If we get somewhere between those numbers we should end up in the top-eight which would be a really big achievement.
"We're heading into the June long-weekend with our season very much alive and looking forward to all the new experiences that will come in the next couple of months.
"Hopefully that will include playing in a finals game."
Will Cranston-Lown has led the Mustangs men to a 99-82 win over Bankstown, the team's fourth-in-a-row, in round 12 of NBL1 East.
After a slow start to the season, last year's grand-finalists are now inside the top-eight with an eight and six record.
Cranstown-Lown continued a stellar 2023 with 30 points (including 12 field goals from 16), five rebounds and three assists.
Maitland finished the first quarter ahead 25-18 and led 44-41 at half-time. They outscored the visitors 30-17 in the third to open up a game-winning lead.
The Mustangs have another important match this Saturday against Sydney. The Comets are in 11th, two wins behind Maitland.
