The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Free

NSW Health issues meningococcal disease alert after death

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 5 2023 - 10:18am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A well-known symptom of meningococcal disease is a rash, which does not disappear when pressed with a glass. Pictures from Meningitis Now and the Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne.
A well-known symptom of meningococcal disease is a rash, which does not disappear when pressed with a glass. Pictures from Meningitis Now and the Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne.

Community members are urged to keep an eye out for symptoms of meningococcal disease following three recent cases in NSW, one of which was fatal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.