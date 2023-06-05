The Maitland Mercury
Maitland City Council's bulky waste service starts Monday, June 5

Updated June 5 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 3:30pm
Maitland City Council staff collecting bulky waste, including electronics, mattresses and furniture. Picture supplied.
Maitland City Council's new bulky waste service has kicked off today in Telarah, Gillieston Heights and Rutherford.

