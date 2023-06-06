Maitland's Charlie Gutsch-Berry has put his name in the record books by becoming the youngest winner of a national karting event in Mildura.
The 16-year-old won the Speedway Karting Association of Australasia (SKAA) All Powers Nationals at Timmis Speedway on Saturday, May 27.
Racing in the senior division, Charlie is not only the youngest winner, he is the first competitor to achieve the win with a KT100S modified motor. Most competitors race with the favoured Outlaw motor.
Described as the biggest and most prestigious speedway karting event outside of the SKAA Australian Titles, the meet combines several classes to race against each other.
A successful kart racer in his own right, Charlie's father Shane Gutsch-Berry said the family were elated with the result.
"Very pumped and shocked, the emotions - I cried," he said.
Gutsch-Berry was with Charlie in Mildura, he said winning the race with the inferior modified motor was a highlight.
"There's two types of motors you can race in that particular race meet and he was running a slightly inferior motor as a comparison," he said.
"He beat everyone and he did get challenged right towards the end of the race but he held his nerve and came home with a win."
Gutsch-Berry said the momentum track at Timmis Speedway (a track where it's important to maintain speed) helped even-out the playing field for the two types of motors, albeit only slightly.
Charlie led early in the race, pulling away from the field for a two-second advantage. He continued to lead despite yellow flags (other competitors stopping on the track) compressing the field.
On the second-last lap he was briefly challenged but was able to hold on for the memorable victory.
"He's a very good steerer, and I'm very good at setting karts up and that particular track lent itself to the modified motor," Gutsch-Berry said.
Charlie started racing in 2016 and two years later won the Australian Speedway Karting Title for his class in the Karting Australia Division.
The Maitland High School student also plays soccer for the Bolwarra Lorn Bushrangers.
"His soccer is his priority and his love so the only race meet that he took time off away from soccer was the All Powers," Gutsch-Berry said.
Charlie thanked his Dad and his long time supporters and sponsors, Omega Speedway Karts NSW and Hunter Racing Engines.
He also thanked the major sponsor for the All Power Nationals, SIXT.
