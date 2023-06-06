The Maitland Mercury
Charlie Gutsch-Berry youngest winner of SKAA All Powers Nationals in Mildura

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated June 7 2023 - 11:24am, first published 9:30am
Charlie Gutsch-Berry celebrates his victory at the Speedway Karting Association of Australasia (SKAA) All Powers Nationals at Timmis Speedway on Saturday, May 27. Picture by DTP Quick Snaps
Charlie Gutsch-Berry celebrates his victory at the Speedway Karting Association of Australasia (SKAA) All Powers Nationals at Timmis Speedway on Saturday, May 27. Picture by DTP Quick Snaps

Maitland's Charlie Gutsch-Berry has put his name in the record books by becoming the youngest winner of a national karting event in Mildura.

