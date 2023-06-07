The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
What's on

Maitland Business Chamber to host annual men's health event at Thynk Cafe and Bar

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
June 7 2023 - 3:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last year's guest speakers Garth Russell and Steve Graham on stage at the 2022 Maitland Business Chamber men's health event. Picture supplied.
Last year's guest speakers Garth Russell and Steve Graham on stage at the 2022 Maitland Business Chamber men's health event. Picture supplied.

It will be a long lunch to remember when Maitland Business Chamber hosts its annual men's health event next Friday, June 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.