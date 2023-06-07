It will be a long lunch to remember when Maitland Business Chamber hosts its annual men's health event next Friday, June 16.
Tickets are selling fast, and with good reason as the lunch will shine a spotlight on men's health.
Topped off with guest speakers, fantastic raffle prizes, a two-course meal and live music, this is an event not to miss - and it's not just for men, women are also welcome and encouraged to attend.
It will be held at Thynk Cafe and Bar, Beresfield from 12pm to 3pm on Friday, June 16.
Maitland Business Chamber president Michael Maffey said it's vital to raise awareness for men's health - both mental and physical.
"We believe men tend not to talk about any of their health issues, which includes mental health as well as physical health," he said.
"It's to create awareness, to improve the health of the business community and the community at large."
In other news:
The guest speakers are Ninja Parc national ninja master Mitchell Bird, former Cricket Australia player development and wellbeing executive Justine Whipper, and Maitland's own Vile & Vile Solicitors principal Andrew Vile.
"Andrew Vile is going to relate a personal story called Once, Twice, and it's going to conclude with a lesson on 'what not to do'," Mr Maffey said.
Raffle prizes up for grabs include a Bunnings barbecue smoker, a $120 dinner and drinks voucher for CJ's on The Levee, a three pack of Uaine candles, a $100 Bunnings voucher, car detailing packs from Super Cheap Auto and a free motor vehicle service of up to $500 from 4WD Industries, Rutherford.
Mr Maffey said money raised at the event will be donated to a men's health cause, still to be determined.
Tickets are $95 for members, $105 for non-members and $750 for a table of eight. Visit events.humanitix.com/mbc-june-men-s-health-lunch to book.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.