A golden run, including a 2-1 win against Charlestown on Saturday, has Maitland dreaming of premiership success once again.
The Magpies have had to reassess their 2023 goals after winning their last four games in the league. A month ago they were ninth on the NNSW NPL ladder on nine points.
They are now four points behind leaders Weston in fourth place. Co-captain Jimmy Thompson said Maitland had marked the Azzuri game as a key match.
"It was one of those games where we had to win it if we want to be able to win the comp," he said.
"We had a big chat about seven weeks ago and we sat in the sheds and pretty much asked each other what we wanted to get out of the season.
"We earmarked that game (Charlestown), if we were going to go on a run that was probably going to be the turning point of the season."
Traveling to Lisle Carr Oval for round 14, Maitland scored two second-half goals after Azzuri had taken the lead.
Charlestown led in the third minute of first-half stoppage time with a Nigel Boogaard free kick. The Azzurri skipper curled in the long-range shot before Maitland had set their wall, sparking protests from the Magpies.
However, they hit back through a 58th minute penalty to Ty Cousins. Lachlan Webb then smashed home the volleyed winner after knocking the ball up to himself in the 74th minute.
Thompson said the team environment is positive after the side was left frustrated by its poor start to the season.
"Everyone was second guessing everything we were doing, we were arguing," he said. "Everything we were doing wasn't working, we couldn't score, we couldn't keep a clean sheet."
Thompson said turning the team's early-season defensive woes around have played a big part in the resurgence.
"If we're going to keep a clean sheet, we've got enough fire-power up front, we're pretty much going to score in every game," he said.
"I think the boys at the back have been absolutely immense, taking that pressure off us up front and just letting us play our natural game."
The Magpies host Belmont Swansea in the sixth round of the Australia Cup on Saturday night at Cooks Square Park.
A win would have Maitland just one game from the illustrious round of 32.
Thompson said his side cannot take the game lightly despite Belmont Swansea sitting in sixth spot on the Northern League One table.
"It's one of those games where it can go pear shaped very easily, because they got nothing to lose really," he said.
"We're at home, we'e the NPL team and they're not doing so great in their comp, but they have done in previous years and it's a lot easier playing with no pressure on you. They can come here and cause an upset."
Entry is free with kick-off at 6.30pm
