The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

What's on around Maitland this weekend - June 9, 10, 11

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated June 9 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Head to the Maitland Park rotunda on Saturday from 5pm for an evening of tasty street food at Street Eats. Picture supplied.
Head to the Maitland Park rotunda on Saturday from 5pm for an evening of tasty street food at Street Eats. Picture supplied.

STREET EATS

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.