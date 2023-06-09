STREET EATS
MAITLAND PARK
Street Eats returns this weekend. Head to the Maitland Park rotunda on Saturday from 5pm for an evening of tasty street food and groovy tunes, featuring your favourite food trucks and music from Carl the Bartender. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/street-eats-maitland-park.
STATE NETBALL
Maitland will host the Senior State Netball titles this long weekend, with more than five thousand visitors expected to attend. Players and visitors can redeem special offers between Friday, June 9 and Monday, June 12 at participating businesses, including at shops and cafes. Read more here.
FARM OPEN DAY
ANAMBAH
This Sunday from 9.30am, Purple Pear Farm will throw open its doors, giving visitors the opportunity to tour the property and learn about farming. Lunch will be available and there will be activities for children during the farm tour. Get tickets (from 'pay what you can' to $35) at eventbrite.com.au/o/purple-pear-farm-8605483648.
TEXTILE EXHIBITION
BROUGH HOUSE
Visit Brough House, 73 Church Street, between 10am and 3pm on Saturday and Sunday to see the beautiful work made by artist in residence Vicki Cornish over the past three months. Ms Cornish's exhibition History Hides in Quiet Corners has been inspired by Grossmann and Brough Houses.
LORD OF THE FLIES
THE REPERTORY
Maitland Repertory Theatre presents William Golding's 20th century masterpiece Lord of the Flies, a work as relevant today as it was on its publication in 1954. Come along on Saturday night from 8pm to witness see the production examine humanity's capacity for self-destruction. Get tickets (from $25 to $30) at www.mrt.org.au/2023-season/lord-of-the-flies.
In other news:
CRIMES OF PASSION
MAITLAND GAOL
Listen to Maitland Gaol come to life on Saturday night from 8pm with a series of stories focused around Crimes of Passion that ended in incarceration or worse. Available only at night, this tour is sure to leave you with the urge to double check your doors are locked at night. Book tickets (from $21 to $36) at www.maitlandgaol.com.au.
