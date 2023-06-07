Raptor Squad North detectives and Highway Patrol officers have charged three people with drug supply related offences and police pursuit offences in the Hunter.
Earlier this year, detectives began an investigation into the supply of prohibited drugs and firearm offences in the state's north.
Following extensive inquiries, at about 9.20am Tuesday, June 6, police executed a search warrant at a home at Kurri Kurri.
During the search, police located approximately 400 grams of methylamphetamine, bupromorphene strips, $6515 in cash, and other items consistent with the supply of prohibited drugs.
In the news:
The items were seized to undergo further forensic examination.
Two women at the property - aged 28 and 23 - were arrested.
A short time later, police attempted to talk to a 24-year-old man on Groves Road at Bennetts Green; however, he allegedly fled the scene in a car.
After allegedly failing to stop as directed, two short pursuits were initiated in the Lake Macquarie area, before they were terminated due to safety concerns.
Police located the vehicle parked outside a property at Edgeworth, and - with assistance from specialist police including the Tactical Operations Unit, PolAir and the Police Dog Squad - established a perimeter before the man was arrested at a nearby residence.
A crime scene warrant was then executed at the address, where police seized knuckle dusters and a small amount of suspected prohibited drugs which will undergo forensic examination.
Soon after, detectives attended a storage unit complex at Wallsend, where they executed a search warrant and seized a number of allegedly stolen number plates and a mobile phone sim card.
The 24-year-old man was taken to Toronto Police station and charged with two counts of deal with property proceeds of crime, participate criminal group contribute criminal, large commercial prohibited drug supply, as well as 12 offences relating to the police pursuits, including two counts of class A motor vehicle speed 45km/h and drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous.
He was refused bail to appear before Toronto Local Court on Wednesday, June 7.
The two women were taken to Cessnock Police Station, where the 28-year-old woman was charged with supply prohibited drug, deal with property proceeds of crime, and participate criminal group contribute criminal.
The 23-year-old woman was charged with supply prohibited drug, deal with property proceeds of crime, participate criminal group contribute criminal and possess prohibited drug.
They were both refused bail to appear before Cessnock Local Court today (Wednesday, June 7).
Inquiries by Raptor North continue.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.