Outgoing council general manager David Evans is proud of his legacy

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
June 8 2023 - 10:00pm
Maitland City Council general manager David Evans at his desk in the recently refurbished council chamber. Picture by Simone De Peak.
As David Evans looks back on 50 years at Maitland City Council, including 25 as general manager, he feels proud of his legacy and optimistic for the future.

