It's rare an exhibition is so major it takes up the entirety of Maitland Regional Art Gallery's space, but Upriver Downriver has done just that.
A collaboration between Hunter artists, Upriver Downriver showcases the creative energy along the banks of the mighty river that flows from a small brook in the Mount Royal Range, through Wonnarua Country of the Upper Hunter and Maitland, and down to the Port of Newcastle.
The river connects the region's large community of artists both geographically and creatively.
Experience the work of some of the region's most established and award winning artists alongside the new, young and emerging creatives who continue in the tradition of adding and building upon the artistic vibrancy that this area is championed for.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery director Gerry Bobsien said the exhibition has filled the building to the brim with Hunter-based talent.
"It's an extraordinary exhibition that demonstrates not only the artistic strength of the region, but also how artists in this community are intertwined and connected, both geographically and creatively," she said.
Featuring works from the Maitland Regional Art Gallery collection alongside newly commissioned works by local artists Graeme Wilson and Bronte Naylor, Upriver Downriver reflects on the diversity and vitality of the art being made in the region today.
A testament to its significance and calibre, Upriver Downriver is the only exhibition on at the gallery until August 13.
For Maitland Regional Art Gallery senior curator Kim Blunt working with many artists who all have very different approaches to their work has been an exciting project.
"It is thrilling to see how different ideas and consistent themes emerged from artists working up and down the river," she said.
"Artists have long been champions of place with so many stories of community, character and our environment emerging through art."
Upriver Downriver is a free exhibition and there will be a launch event on Friday, June 23 from 5.30pm at Maitland Regional Art Gallery. The event is Auslan sign interpreted, and the gallery is wheelchair accessible.
All are welcome to attend the free launch event, tickets can be booked by visiting mait.city/UpriverDownriver.
The talented Hunter artists featured in Upriver Downriver are:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
