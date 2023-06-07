Bronte Peel admits playing in the United States college system has taken some getting used to.
But the Branxton product is nonetheless relishing the experience.
Peel, who turns 21 this weekend, is home on break after her first season in Division 1 college soccer with University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
"Basically you just train, play and do schoolwork, which is full on but I really like it," Peel said.
"You only get one day off and training is twice a day sometimes, so just making my body adjust to the weather and the training load was a bit hard but I definitely got used to it."
Peel, who is studying a bachelor of business while on scholarship in the US, made the Ohio Valley Conference first team in her maiden season with the Trojans.
"We didn't go as well as they had hoped," she said.
"We came around fourth but we had a completely new team and coaching staff so we should do a lot better this semester. We're hoping to win the conference."
While at home, the attacking player has linked back up with NPLW Northern NSW team Maitland and is keen to help the Magpies consolidate their finals position before returning to the US on July 28.
"Maitland definitely have a shot of making the top four, hopefully winning it, so just helping them as much as I can," Peel said.
The Magpies, fourth on 24 points, can close the gap on leaders Broadmeadow (29) with a win when they meet on Monday night.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
