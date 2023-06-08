Maitland businesses including Hunter Valley tourist spots and accommodation providers can expect a welcome boost in visitor numbers with the city hosting the Senior State Netball titles this long weekend.
Maitland Netball Association president Leearna Bennett said the event was also an opportunity to showcase the city's amazing netball facilities.
It is the first time the city has hosted the event in more than 10 years and final preparations have been made including the installation of giant marquees for the arrival of more than five thousand players, officials and supporters.
With good weather predicted, Ms Bennett hoped visitors would experience some of the region's finest tourist attractions such as Maitland Gaol and Hunter Valley wineries.
Players and visitors can redeem special offers between Friday, June 9 and Monday, June 12 at participating businesses, including at shops and cafes.
Maitland City Council will also be holding Street Eats at Maitland Park next to the netball courts on Saturday night. There will be food trucks and live music from 5pm.
Maitland will host Opens Division 1, 17 and 15s Division 1 and 2 and Open Men's Division 1 and 2, while Newcastle hosts Opens Division 2 and 3 and 17s and 15s Division 3 and 4.
On Sunday, May 28 Maitland netball passed a trial run for the senior state titles by successfully hosting regional teams at their representative carnival.
214 teams will compete at the state titles, Maitland has teams in Opens Division 1, Under-17 Division 2, Under-15 Division 2.
Associations are competing to be crowned state champion. The carnival is also a Netball NSW pathway event and provides an opportunity for players to be assessed and recognised for inclusion in emerging talent programs.
