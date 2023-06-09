Residents at Benhome Masonic Village in Maitland received a special visit from Mark Hughes on Wednesday, June 7.
Brain cancer survivor and founder of The Mark Hughes Foundation, Mr Hughes was greeted with plenty of smiles with many residents wearing one of his beanies for brain cancer.
Residents heard from Mr Hughes and a number got a photo with the former Newcastle Knights star.
Mr Hughes who grew up in the Maitland and Kurri Kurri area reminisced with the residents and shared a few funny stories about growing up.
He also shared some stories of his rugby league career and his journey through his brain cancer diagnosis, all while enjoying a cuppa and some baked goods.
Lifestyle officer Suzanne Kelly said she was hoping Mr Hughes would inspire and motivate the residents and staff.
"Mark told us to live for the day, don't worry about tomorrow, get out the fine china and use it as you don't know what's around the corner," she said.
This year was the fourth year that a beanie day was held at Benhome and Ms Kelly thought it would be amazing for the residents and staff to have the opportunity to meet Mark Hughes.
"I invited Mark Hughes to Benhome as I am very passionate about supporting the foundation, to raise awareness and to find a cure for brain cancer," she said.
Benhome raised more than $450 for the foundation and sold $500 worth of beanies.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
