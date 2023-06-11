Margaret Wood has taught generations of Maitland children how to swim over her 67 year tenure as swim instructor.
Now, her decades of service has been recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the 2023 King's Birthday Honours for service to swimming.
The East Maitland resident has been a member of Maitland Swimming Club since she was 12-years-old.
She is the club's vice president, and has been an accredited Learn to Swim instructor since 1956, accredited Swim Coach (Bronze Level) since 1994, and is a life member.
For Mrs Wood, who turns 81 this week, hearing the news brought a tear to her eye.
"I don't do it for rewards," she said.
Over the years Mrs Wood has made lots of friends through swimming, and even met her husband Trevor, who is also a swim teacher, at Maitland Swimming Club.
She said teaching children to swim is very rewarding.
"I just love actually getting in the water and teaching kids who couldn't swim at all," she said.
"It was so great to see a little one that wouldn't put their face in the water be actually swimming in beginners after Christmas, and it didn't take very long.
"The old school way of teaching got results."
After teaching hundreds, if not thousands of children how to swim, Mrs Wood can barely go down the street without being recognised by a former student.
She said apart from of course being a life-saving skill, swimming is great for fitness.
"It's great exercise, it's probably the best exercise because it's not only your limbs, it's your lungs," she said.
"It's great companionship and you can make great friends."
Over the years Mrs Wood has been accompanied at swimming by her dad and siblings, her uncle, her four sons, and nieces and nephews, and has taught and coached at both Maitland and East Maitland pools.
She said the most rewarding part of volunteering as a Learn to Swim instructor is the knowledge the skill might've saved someone's life.
"I just think I might have saved someone's life. I might have done something that's helped," she said.
Mrs Wood credits her breadth of swimming knowledge to instructors like Dorothy Crouch OAM and Heather Brown.
"The knowledge they had was brilliant," she said.
Mrs Wood was named a Hidden Treasure by the Rural Women's Network in 2020.
She has previously volunteered at Fingal Beach Surf Life Saving Club, Coalfields United AFL Club and Tenambit Junior Rugby League Football Club.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
