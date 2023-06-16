Rutherford swimmers Gabby and Isaac Howells have walked away from the Virtus Global Games proudly with an impressive 12 medals and 13 new personal best times.
The siblings competed last week in the games, held in France. It is the world's largest elite sporting event for athletes with intellectual disabilities.
Isaac, 14, was the youngest swimmer at the games, and took home one gold medal, three silver and two bronze.
He won gold in the 4x50m freestyle relay, silver in the 200m individual medley (PB), silver in the 4x200m freestyle relay, silver in the 4x100m medley relay, bronze in the 200m breaststroke (PB) and bronze in the 400m individual medley (PB).
He also achieved five fourth places in the 800m freestyle (PB), 200m backstroke (PB), 100m breaststroke (PB), 100m backstroke (PB) and 400m freestyle (PB).
Gabby, 19, took home two silver and four bronze medals.
She won silver in the 400m individual medley (PB), silver in the 100m butterfly (PB), bronze in the 800m freestyle (PB), bronze in the 1500m freestyle (PB), bronze in the 200m individual medley (PB) and bronze in the 50m breaststroke.
She also achieved fourth place in the 50m butterfly and 400m freestyle.
"They are both very happy with their results," the siblings' mother Katharine Chymiak said.
"Australian coaches also commended them both on such great performances and were very happy with how they conducted themselves both in and out of the water."
Just three days into the Virtus Global Games, Rutherford swimmers Gabby and Isaac Howells have already snagged an impressive slew of medals.
The siblings travelled with their family to Vichy, France for the event, which is the world's largest elite sporting event for athletes with intellectual disabilities.
At 14-years-old, Isaac is not only the youngest athlete on the Australian swim team, but the youngest swimming competitor at the games.
So far, Isaac has achieved bronze in the 800m freestyle, bronze in the 400 individual medley, gold in the men's 4x50m freestyle relay, silver in the men's 4x200 freestyle relay, silver in the men's 4x100 freestyle relay, 4th in the 200m backstroke and 4th in the 50m backstroke.
Isaac swam an 11 second personal best in the 800m freestyle. He still has seven individual events to compete in over the next two days.
So far, Gabby, 19, has achieved silver in the 800m freestyle, silver in the 100m butterfly and 4th in the 50m butterfly.
Gabby smashed her personal best by seven seconds in the 100m butterfly, missing out on the gold by 0.50 seconds. She still has six individual events to compete in over the next two days.
Gabby and Isaac's mother Katharine Chymiak said the siblings have both really enjoyed the event so far.
"Swimming alongside paralympians is also exciting," she said.
"It has helped them to keep focused and also inspired them to keep believing in their dreams to be able to one day also be an Olympic swimmer.
"They have really enjoyed the camaraderie amongst the Australian team."
After the games, which end on June 10, the family will travel to Italy, England and Paris on holiday.
"The Australian coaches have been great as well," Chymiak said.
"It's really hot here so it was hard to adapt to the heat coming from the cold in Australia, but they have done really well."
Isaac and Gabby both have autism, and are passionate about campaigning for swimmers with autism to be allowed to compete at the Paralympics.
In the news:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.