Swimmers Gabriella and Isaac Howells snag medals at Virtus Global Games 2023

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated June 16 2023 - 11:11am, first published 11:00am
Isaac and Gabby with an Australian swim team coach. Picture supplied.
Rutherford swimmers Gabby and Isaac Howells have walked away from the Virtus Global Games proudly with an impressive 12 medals and 13 new personal best times.

