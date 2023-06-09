The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Showground hosted its first Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser on June 3

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated June 9 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 12:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guest speaker Suzanne Pettit (back left) guides the group in a movement lesson at the fundraiser.
Guest speaker Suzanne Pettit (back left) guides the group in a movement lesson at the fundraiser.

A food rescue kitchen and the team at Maitland Showground have united for the first time to raise money for cancer research.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.