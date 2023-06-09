A food rescue kitchen and the team at Maitland Showground have united for the first time to raise money for cancer research.
Slow Food Hunter Valley's Food Rescue Kitchen volunteers joined the Hunter River Agricultural and Horticultural Association in holding a Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser at the showground's Teapot Cafe last weekend.
The event attracted 60 people and raised $1525, proving just how versatile the showground's rooms are for holding events outside the annual Maitland Show.
Guests were treated to a cuppa in a pretty china cup - thanks to Noeleen Milburn who donated her entire collection for the event.
Cancer survivor and dance teacher Suzanne Pettit spoke about her journey with the disease and the importance of movement.
"The guest speaker was beautiful, she got everyone to do some movements and talked about her work with the Parkinson's group in Maitland," association treasurer Amorelle Dempster said.
"We had so many comments about the china cups - everyone said how lovely it was to drink out of one of them."
Association president Margaret Enright said the cause was close to her heart and some of the association's members had battled with cancer in the past.
Ms Enright's husband lost his battle with cancer so she understands what other people are going through.
"There are so many people who have cancer, or who have had it. There's only two words to remember - get tested! I said that on the day and I say it to everyone," she said.
Ms Enright has wanted to hold the fundraiser for a few years but couldn't get it off the ground - mainly due to COVID-19.
She united with Ms Dempster to make it possible.
"It was a team effort, the Country Women's Association ladies from the area came on board and did some of the food too," she said.
"We had extra food so we asked people to buy a container full of cakes for $5 each and we made $75 through that."
Ms Dempster said the cafe was the perfect place to bring the community together.
"It's very accessible and this kind of event is a lovely connection of the showground and the community. It has been there for so long, it's a nice place where the community can come together and the parking is good too," she said.
