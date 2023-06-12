A talented group of Maitland students took to the Civic Theatre stage on Thursday, June 8 to show off their musical skills to a huge crowd at DioSounds.
The music festival, hosted by the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle Catholic Schools office, saw more than 400 students perform to thousands of people over two performances.
All Saints' College, Maitland and St Joseph's College, Lochinvar students were among those who shone on stage.
All Saints' College music teacher and creative arts leader of learning Eva Frize said her school's performers did their community proud.
"It was a lot of hard work, we've been rehearsing twice a week since the start of the year," she said.
"I'm very proud of the kids, very proud of my colleagues as well because it's a hard feat, to put all of the effort in and keep kids coming to the rehearsal, and keep them motivated.
"The kids have done outstandingly well."
Ms Frize said the students really embraced the opportunity.
"To stand up on that Civic Theatre stage with 1200 people in front of them and the lights on, and the high tech sound. It's an opportunity that doesn't come around often," she said.
The college had students performing both vocals and instruments, and performed two musical numbers; Raise You Up from the musical Kinky Boots, and a mashup of Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac and Let Me Love You by Justin Bieber with a funk twist.
Ms Frize said the students were having just as much fun backstage with their peers as they were onstage.
"They love it, and a couple of them said 'I don't know whether it was more fun being onstage or more fun just being with like-minded people backstage'," she said.
"Being with people you might not necessarily mix with on the playground, but you've all come together with a general love of the creative arts which is really special to hear as well.
"We aim to give that experience for the kids and it's great to see it come to fruition."
Ms Frize was joined by other music teachers Suzanne Wilson-Lambert and Lachie Knowles in preparing the students for the concert.
"We had just under 40 students this year, which is seven to year 12 students across both campuses" Ms Frize said.
"This is a great area where we can built that continuum and this bond between the students in seven to 12."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
