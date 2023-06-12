The Maitland Mercury
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

All Saints' College, Maitland and St Joseph's, Lochinvar students shine at DioSounds 2023

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
June 12 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle students performing at DioSounds on Thursday, June 8 at the Civic Theatre. Picture supplied.
Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle students performing at DioSounds on Thursday, June 8 at the Civic Theatre. Picture supplied.

A talented group of Maitland students took to the Civic Theatre stage on Thursday, June 8 to show off their musical skills to a huge crowd at DioSounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.