Maitland City Council is seeking input from the community and proposals from interested parties to help guide future use of the former Maitland Park Bowling Club.
With nearly 1000 square metres of floor space across two floors, the building has many potential uses.
Constructed in the early 1900s with an extension added in the 1970s, the site is ideally located in the heart of Maitland, close to local transport links as well as Maitland Aquatic Centre.
The building had been used as a bowling club for over 120 years, making it one of the oldest bowling clubs in NSW, but now lies dormant after its closure in 2022 due to ongoing financial struggles.
Maitland City Council senior property advisor Michael Rathborne said council recognises the potential benefits of the site "which is why we're seeking suggestions on its future reuse before we determine the next steps".
"We're now undertaking an expression of interest (EOI) process to understand the level of community and commercial interest in the site so it can be reactivated for the future," he said.
"Whether it's a community or sporting group looking to reactivate the site or a commercial project, we want to consider all options to make sure we get the best outcome for the people of Maitland."
At the end of the EOI process, a report will be prepared for the elected council to review and decide on the next steps in the reuse process.
Submissions will be open until July 3, 2023.
To make a submission or look inside the former bowling club, visit mait.city/Maitland-Park-Bowling-Club and follow the prompts.
