Maitland City Council seeks input on future of Maitland Park Bowling Club site

Updated June 9 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 3:09pm
Maitland Park Bowling Club. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.
Maitland City Council is seeking input from the community and proposals from interested parties to help guide future use of the former Maitland Park Bowling Club.

