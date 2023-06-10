The Maitland Mercury
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Photos

Maitland and Coalfields teams make strong start at netball state titles

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 11 2023 - 10:41am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Maitland have made an outstanding start to the NSW Netball Senior State titles to sit ninth in the Open Championship Division with four wins and two losses on their home courts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.