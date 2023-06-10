The death in 1893 of Richard Alexander Young, Mayor of West Maitland, became the backdrop to an incredibly long and fulsome account in The Maitland Mercury of the man's life and the funeral cortege and service that farewelled him.
The passing of public figures in the nineteenth century often saw such coverage, sometimes seemingly almost making a saint of the recently departed. Today such flowery coverage might be thought over the top.
Young was only 43 when he died.
Born in Maitland in 1850, he went to Maitland Boys High School and became a leading Maitland solicitor.
Richard Alexander Young was, according The Mercury, "almost an ideal mayor, urbane, courteous and business-like but conciliatory and tactful"
Two days before his death on the night of Sunday, September 3, he had attended the funeral of James Wolfe, a prominent local businessman, and on the day of his own demise he had presided over a function at the town hall and gone to an evening church service.
Back home in Regent Street he felt unwell and went to bed early.
During the night he expired, quietly and in no apparent pain.
He had had rheumatic fever 14 years earlier and his heart had been affected.
Young had filled many roles in West Maitland.
In addition to being an alderman and the mayor for three years he was involved in many organisations.
Young was on the board of the fire brigade, a member of the hospital committee and the board of the Maitland Public School, the president of the West Maitland Water Brigade, secretary of the Maitland Benevolent Society, a Justice of the Peace and active in the Wesleyan Church.
He was, according The Mercury, "almost an ideal mayor, urbane, courteous and business-like but conciliatory and tactful".
He was also "philanthropic and charitable, and discharged his ceremonial duties gracefully and intelligently".
It will, the paper said, be "difficult to replace him".
In High Street and at the funeral "the trappings and the suits of woe were not meaningless and formal but were outward tokens of an inward grief.
All churches, all creeds joined".
Young had clearly made a mark.
In West Maitland, the town hall flag was flown at half mast and the building itself was closed for the day of the funeral as were all the solicitors' offices.
Almost every shop in High Street, Maitland had its shutters up or its windows draped in black, and many closed at 1pm for the funeral which began at 3pm.
The cortege was perhaps a mile long, led by two mounted troopers and a guard of four cavalrymen who were on the Long Bridge before the vehicles of the bishops and clergy at the rear had left Steam Street next to the railway line at the bottom of Regent Street.
More than 300 vehicles strong and with many organisations represented, the procession headed along High Street to the Wesleyan Church, where the pews, the communion rails and the supports of the oak coffin were draped in black.
Many local organisations sent wreaths.
The Rev JE Carruthers' eulogy was quoted at length in The Mercury two days later, the service described as "the largest and most affecting held in Maitland".
It was an elaborate, even spectacular affair.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.