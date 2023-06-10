The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our History

The life and times of much loved Maitland mayor Richard Alexander Young

By Chas Keys
Updated June 11 2023 - 9:36am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Maitland Park structure which houses the memorial to Richard Alexander Young. The memorial is made of local bricks and Ravensfield stone. Picture Michael Hartshorn.
The Maitland Park structure which houses the memorial to Richard Alexander Young. The memorial is made of local bricks and Ravensfield stone. Picture Michael Hartshorn.

The death in 1893 of Richard Alexander Young, Mayor of West Maitland, became the backdrop to an incredibly long and fulsome account in The Maitland Mercury of the man's life and the funeral cortege and service that farewelled him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.