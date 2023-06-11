The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Pickers keep free-scoring Wyong Roos scoreless in dominant 16-0 win

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 11 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Langbridge had a massive games for the Pickers against Wyong standing in for his brother Alex at hooker at the Maitland Sportsground on Saturday, June 10. Picture by Smart Artist
Dan Langbridge had a massive games for the Pickers against Wyong standing in for his brother Alex at hooker at the Maitland Sportsground on Saturday, June 10. Picture by Smart Artist

The Maitland Pickers kept the free-scoring Wyong Roos scoreless in a hard-fought round 11 Newcastle Rugby League clash at the Maitland Sportsground on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.