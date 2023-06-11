The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Magpies one win from potential A-League match-up in Australia Cup

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
June 11 2023
Braedyn Crowley (pictured against Lambton) scored a goal in Maitland's 6-0 Australia Cup round six win against Belmont Swansea. Picture by Graham Sport and Nature Photography.
The Maitland Magpies are just one win from a potential showdown against an A-League opponent after defeating Belmont Swansea 6-0 in the Australia Cup preliminary rounds at Cooks Square Park on Saturday.

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

