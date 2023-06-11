Maitland Magpies one win from potential A-League match-up in Australia Cup

The Maitland Magpies are just one win from a potential showdown against an A-League opponent after defeating Belmont Swansea 6-0 in the Australia Cup preliminary rounds at Cooks Square Park on Saturday.
While the Magpies rested a number of players against the Northern Division One cellar dwellers, the youngsters who came into the side performed very well.
The Magpies' round 7 opponent will come from Newcastle Olympic, Broadmeadow Magic and Edgeworth with the draw to take place on Tuesday night.
The fixture is likely to be held on Wednesday, June 21, at a venue to be decided at the draw.
On Saturday, Braedyn Crowley continued his outstanding NPL form with a goal, Lachie Webb got one and Ty Cousins scored from the penalty spot.
Youngsters Joe McFadyen and Isaac Collins also scored and the sixth was an own goal.
Charlie Cox and Sean Pratt had good games in the midfield and Crowley caused all sorts of trouble for the Belswans' defence.
The round of 32 features the 12 A-League teams and qualifying team from the nine state football associations.
Maitland made the round of 32 in 2019 and played Central Coast in a historic clash in front of more than 4000 fans at Maitland Sportsground.
Their campaign last year ended with a heart-breaking 2-1 loss to Broadmeadow Magic.
Magpies assistant coach Gavan Wolfe said no matter who they draw in round seven it will be a tough encounter.
"At the start of the year we set ourselves to try and qualify for the round of 32 and see if we could cause any mischief to any of the bigger clubs around the country," he said.
"We're one game away from achieving that goal."
Wolfe said if Maitland advances and gets a home game, their preferred option would be to play at the Maitland Sportsground, however, there were other options such as the Newcastle No.2 Sportsground, Magic Park or Weston's home ground after their.
"Ideally we would look to play at Maitland Sportsground if that is at all possible and if not No.2," he said.
Maitland are fourth on the Northern NSW NPLM table with seven wins and three draws.
In NPLW action, Maitland (fourth) take on top side Broadmeadow Magic at Magic Park on Monday, June 12. Kick off is at 6pm.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
