Maitland is firmly in the mix to be crowned open state champions entering the final day of the NSW Netball Senior State Championships on their home courts.
Maitland is third just one point by Open Champions competition leaders Newcastle and Manly after an outstanding day in which they won all seven games.
They had wins against Sutherland Shire, Wyong, Woy Woy, Bellingen, Callaghan Districts, Camden and District and Campbelltown on Sunday after day one wins against Manly, Orange, Penrith and Queanbeyan.
They were 25-7 by Newcastle and had a one-goal loss to Northern Suburbs which on form they should won would to leave them outright leaders.
Hundreds of teams and thousands of payers have descended on Maitland and Newcastle for the titles over the King's Birthday long weekend.
Newcastle drew 16-all with Manly, and lost to Woy Woy. Manly's loss was to Maitland.
The Maitland U-15s have two wins and a draw at the close of play on Sunday to sit 15th in a very strong Division 2.
Maitland drew 18-all with Bathurst and defeated Woy Woy 21-14 and Blue Mountains 16-14.
The Maitland U-17s sit 12th in Division 2 with five wins and a draw from their 12 games which included a narrow one-goal loss to top-four team Inner West.
They had wins against Hawksbury City, Mudgee, Southern Highlands, Tamworth and Blue Mountains and a 17-all draw with Lakeside and a two-goal loss to Barellan.
Maitland's U-17 Division 2 rivals Cessnock are having a tremendous tournament and sit third after day two with 10 wins and two losses.
They won all six games on Sunday after accounting for Southern Highlands, Tamworth and Bathurst in one goal thrillers and Blue Mountains on day one. They had a one goal loss to Callaghan District and seven-goal loss to the unbeaten Wagga Wagga.
Maitland and Cessnock meet in the U-17 local derby on Monday at 11am.
Opens Division 2 and 3 and U-15 and U-17 Divisions 3 and 4 are being held at Newcastle.
Cessnock have lost just one game U-15 Division 3 to lead the division from Sone and District. Their only loss was by one goal to Kiama. They meet Scone in the first game on Monday in a game likely to decide the title.
Cessnock are sixth in Opens Division 3 with five wins and a draw from their 12 games.
Kurri Kurri had a stellar day in U-17 Division 3 on Sunday winning all seven games to sit fourth with 11 wins and two losses
Kurri Kurri are second with 11 wins and a loss in U-15 Division 4. Their only loss was to the unbeaten Inverell.
Kurri Kurri have yet to open their account in Opens Division 2.
In Open Men Division 2, Kurri Kurri are sixth with fives wins and nine losses.
Play continues at Maitland and Newcastle on Monday.
In other sporting news:
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.