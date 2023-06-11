This tragedy has rocked our community: Mayor Jay Suvaal

An emotional Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal said Sunday night's bus crash, which claimed the lives of 10 people, has rocked the greater Cessnock community
Cr Suvaal was made aware of the tragedy overnight when he saw reports on social media and on the Live Traffic website.
"I saw a statement this morning from NSW Police as well," he said.
"My initial reaction was one of concern without knowing all the details and as more information filtered through the enormity of the event came to light.
"This is truly devastating.
"I am shocked and my thoughts go out to the friends and families of those involved in the crash," Cr Suvaal said.
"I have to extend great thanks to the first responders at the scene."
Cr Suvaal said Cessnock City Council will be taking advice from emergency services.
"At the moment we will give any assistance in regards to road closures and support where needed within our community," Cr Suvaal said.
The mayor said he did not know whether those involved in the incident were local Hunter Valley people or from outside the area.
"At this time it is important to encourage everyone to be aware of road closures and to avoid the area.
"Cessnock is waking up to this shocking news and what has happened is truly tragic.
"We have not experienced such a disaster since coalfields mine disasters decades ago," Cr Suvaal said.
"Our thoughts are with everyone involved and we will support them where we can," Cr Suvaal said.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.