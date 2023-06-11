Bus tragedy: family and friends involved in the wedding were "the most beautiful people"

Wandin Estate General Manager Leona Emeny told Australian Community Media this morning that staff at the venue are completely devastated after learning news of the fatal bus crash which claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 25 others on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to Greta near the Hunter Expressway off-ramp about 11.30pm on Sunday after reports a coach, reportedly transporting 37 people from a wedding at Wandin, had rolled.
Ms Emeny said family and friends involved in the wedding at Wandin Estate were "the most beautiful people."
"We are deeply saddened to hear of the bus crash overnight that has claimed the lives of some of our guests," she said.
" Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the victims and we are supporting them in any way we can.
"At this time, we are providing support to those guests who need our help and we wish to maintain their privacy and won't be making any further statements at this time," Ms Emeny said.
The driver of the bus involved in the crash on Wine Country Drive has been arrested as police say there may still be people unaccounted for at the scene.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.