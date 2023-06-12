A roller skating group are calling on the council to turn the bowling greens at the former Maitland Park Bowling Club into a permanent skating venue.
On Friday, June 9, Maitland City Council announced they are seeking input to help guide the future use of the bowling club site.
Glenn Taylor from the Maitland City Rollers say roller skating is a hugely popular pastime and is in the midst of a resurgence.
Mr Taylor said the group has more than two thousand members and the bowling greens would provide an excellent opportunity to install a permanent facility for roller skating.
"We've been onto the council for ages to come up with something," he said. "This is a perfect opportunity because it's already three flat surfaces there already that just needs a hard covering put on it.
"Then we have a skating rink with facilities that have a cafe and there's toilets there and lighting and a lot of potential."
Mr Taylor said the rink should be a free venue where people can learn to skate.
"We can use something that's free for people to just go and use or they could host special events there," he said.
"Generally what we want is a community-based area where you have a nice flat area, people can learn to skate and relax and maybe sit and have a coffee and watch their kids play."
Due to increased popularity the council in April expanded its roller skate pop-up venue at Maitland Regional Athletics Centre which included a themed 80s-style retro evening.
Mr Taylor said the site could also host Maitland Roller Derby if setup correctly - the roller derby group are searching for a venue to host matches.
Maitland City Rollers host learners and general skating sessions at Maitland PCYC on Monday evenings.
Submissions to the council's EOI process are open until July 3.
To make a submission or look inside the former bowling club, visit mait.city/Maitland-Park-Bowling-Club.
