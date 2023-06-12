Maitland finishes third in NSW Netball Open titles in outstanding effort

Maitland has narrowly missed out on claiming the NSW Netball State Senior title finishing third just three points behind Newcastle in the Open Championship division.
Hosting the titles for the first time since 2010, Maitland stunned the visiting associations with their best performance in decades at the titles which ran in Maitland and Newcastle from Saturday through to Monday.
Only an unexpected 19-13 loss to Gosford on Monday denied Maitland second spot with Manly finishing just one point ahead in second place.
The Cessnock U-17 team almost earned promotion with an outstanding tournament. They finished fourth and could have been second apart from a 19-18 loss to Maitland in a thrilling Division 2 derby.
Maitland stormed home on the final day with five wins from five games to finishing eighth. A dominant Wagga Wagga won the division.
In their first three-day tournament, Maitland's under-15s were a very credible 12th in Division 2 with five wins and a draw.
Maitland Netball Association president Leearna Bennett said it had been an outstanding state titles both on an off the court.
Bennett said the performances, particularly by the open team had been tremendous.
"All the girls have done themselves and the city proud. They are outstanding results," she said.
"We had high expectations for each team and they delivered."
Bennett said the response from the visiting associations and spectators had been incredible with so many compliments about the venue, the park surrounds, how well it was run and Maitland's hospitality in general.
In action in the lower divisions Newcastle, Cessnock were runners-up in the U-15 Division 3 just one point behind the champions Tamworth. Cessnock won 15 of their 17 games.
Cessnock were sixth in Opens Division 3 with eight wins and a draw from their 18 games.
Kurri Kurri's U-15s have won promotion winning the Division 4 championship dropping just one game in the tournament to finish with a 16 win and one loss record.
Kurri also continued their impressive form in U-17 Division 3 to end up fourth with 15 wins and four losses.
The promotion to Division 2 proved a step to high in class for the Kurri Kurri open team and they failed to win a game.
In Open Men Division 2, Kurri Kurri were sixth with fives wins and nine losses.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
