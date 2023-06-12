Sophie Stapleford produced a hat-trick as Maitland continued their winning form over Broadmeadow this season and closed in on the NPLW Northern NSW leaders with a 4-2 win at Magic Park on Monday night.
The Magpies staved off a second-half revival from Magic, who were missing key players Adriana Konjarski, Lucy Jerram and Kalista Hunter, before securing the valuable three points.
In a game they had to win to stay in the premiership race, the Magpies attacked with venom early.
The visitors were quickly rewarded when an unmarked Bronte Peel scored from directly in front of the goals in the ninth minute after a productive run down the right then cross into the box by Mercedes McNabb.
McNabb again proved provider when she whipped a cross into Magic's goalmouth in the 61st minute and Stapleford finished with a left-footed volley at the back post.
But Kiarra Lewis scored two goals in seven minutes for the hosts to lock things up at 2-2 with around 20 minutes remaining.
Lewis' first goal came in the 62nd minute after a decisive pass from Chelsea Lucas found her in Magic's 18-yard box and she took a touch then scored through traffic into the bottom left corner of the net. The second was a spectacular long-range effort under pressure which curled into the top left corner.
Momentum swung in Broadmeadow's favour briefly but Maitland soon took it back in the 80th minute when Peel played a long ball beyond Magic's back line and Stapleford sped towards the goal and finished at a tight angle into the bottom right corner.
The Newcastle Jets forward completed her match treble from the penalty spot in the 89th minute after Jemma Lawson was deemed to have fouled Maitland's Indianna Auddino in Magic's 18-yard box.
The result left Magic level with Newcastle Olympic on 29 points at the top of the table with Charlestown (28) and Maitland (27) right behind. The competition reaches the end of its second round next weekend.
With eight games remaining in the season proper, the top four have opened up a 10-point gap on Adamstown (17) in fifth.
Broadmeadow and Olympic, who beat New Lambton 2-1 at Alder Park on Sunday in the only other game played over the long weekend, have the same goal difference.
Leading scorer Konjarski was away on Monday night while Jerram and Hunter were out through suspension. Konjarski and Jerram have combined for 39 goals between them this campaign.
Maitland are the only team to beat Magic so far this season. They were 5-2 winners in round five at Cooks Square Park and 1-1 (5-4) victors in their Women's League Cup semi-final at Speers Point on May 17.
Points: Magic 29, Olympic 29, Azzurri 28, Maitland 27, Adamstown 17, New Lambton 16, Mid Coast 6, Warners Bay 0.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
