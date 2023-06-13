Toby Price wins a record-breaking ninth Finke Desert Race title

Hunter favourite Toby Price has claimed a record-breaking ninth Finke Desert Race title and third four-wheel title in a row narrowly missing his race record in the process on the King's Birthday weekend.
Former Singleton-based Price and his navigator Jason Duncan won the prologue at Alice Springs and were first home in the leg from Alice Springs to Finke on Sunday.
Price then cemented his place in the history of Australia's toughest road race coming home in a time of 01:43:11 for an overall time of 3:21:46. - just four tenths of a second short of his record win last year.
"I can't put it into words to have nine titles out here," Price told ABC radio after his historic win..
"Finke is one of the toughest races to try and be consistent in, and to be able to [win] - we're over the moon."
Price said the race was tough on his truck but he still managed to finish more than six minutes ahead of his nearest rival.
"We're stoked. We came into this one a little bit unprepared after coming back from the Baja race and we didn't know what to expect," Price told Motorsport Australia.
"We just wanted to go flat out and put on a show for everyone, try and see if we can ring the neck of this truck. It's done an amazing job and we've got a go to three in a row.
"It was a bit of a perfect run for me. Honestly, it was a good clean run yesterday and we had push pretty hard.
"It's so hard to start at the front because you don't know what people are doing behind you, but yeah, it all went really well and then we just did a quick little check over in the truck overnight and then just baby the thing home.
"It was a nice, good, smooth, clean run. And Duncan did an amazing job."
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
