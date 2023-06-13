The Maitland Mercury
Toby Price wins a record-breaking ninth Finke Desert Race title

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 13 2023 - 10:28am, first published 10:17am
Hunter favourite Toby Price has claimed a record-breaking ninth Finke Desert Race title and third four-wheel title in a row narrowly missing his race record in the process on the King's Birthday weekend.

