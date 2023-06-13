Call for Maitland OAM and Freeman of the City awardees to join fellowship

The inaugural fellowship gathering for Maitland's Order of Australia and Freeman of the City recipients is fast approaching, and the committee is calling for awardees both past and present to join in on the fun.
The gathering is an opportunity for these community heroes to meet and share stories with others who have received the honour.
On Sunday, June 25 at Telarah Bowling Club at 12.45pm the fellowship will meet for the first time in the upstairs bistro area.
The get together is supported by Maitland City Council, and organised by Maitland councillor Bill Hackney, Graham Dark OAM, Lyn Dark, Kevin Short OAM, Irene Hemsworth, Noeline Boyce and Christine Berry OAM.
The committee said at each fellowship meeting new awardees will be invited to introduce themselves and the organisations they work with.
RSVP and payment (small fee for catering) is required by Friday, June 16.
"The committee hopes you and a partner or carer will be able to attend this function to celebrate the recognition all have received," organisers said.
For more information or to register intent to attend contact Cr Hackney on 0474295032 or bill.hackney@maitland.nsw.gov.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
