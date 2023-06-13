The Maitland Mercury
Call for Maitland OAM and Freeman of the City awardees to join fellowship

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
June 13 2023 - 2:53pm
The Maitland OAM and Freeman of the City fellowship committee members Irene Hemsworth, Noeline Boyce, Graham Dark OAM, Lyn Dark, Bill Hackney, Kevin Short OAM and Christine Berry OAM.
The inaugural fellowship gathering for Maitland's Order of Australia and Freeman of the City recipients is fast approaching, and the committee is calling for awardees both past and present to join in on the fun.

